The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.150-$9.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.320. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams has a 12 month low of $190.67 and a 12 month high of $293.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $278.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 66.09%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.86%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SHW. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.67 to $283.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised shares of The Sherwin-Williams from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $291.33 target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $325.91.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

