The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Increases Dividend to $0.65 Per Share

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.6521 per share by the bank on Saturday, July 31st. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is an increase from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank has increased its dividend payment by 27.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a payout ratio of 39.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to earn $6.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.3%.

TD stock opened at $70.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.28. The company has a market cap of $128.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

