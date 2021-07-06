The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Short Interest Update

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,990,000 shares, a growth of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 1,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In related news, CMO Susan Vobejda sold 14,539 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.50, for a total value of $8,396,272.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 29,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,748,077.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 1,880 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.30, for a total value of $1,316,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,633,440.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,843 shares of company stock worth $22,384,459 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in The Trade Desk by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 109.2% during the first quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,364 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 198.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 7,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,782,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 14.2% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 322 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 6.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TTD opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.11. The Trade Desk has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $97.28. The firm has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.97, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 2.51.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $219.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.28 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Trade Desk will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on The Trade Desk from $85.10 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $73.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI began coverage on The Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns in various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, in-app, native and social, and on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

