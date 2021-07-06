Third Point LLC Acquires New Holdings in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:VAQC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,850,000. Third Point LLC owned 2.62% of Vector Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $198,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. III Capital Management acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Acquisition Co. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000.

Shares of Vector Acquisition Co. II stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.88. 14 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,727. Vector Acquisition Co. II has a 1-year low of $9.59 and a 1-year high of $10.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.93.

Vector Acquisition Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

