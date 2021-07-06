Third Point LLC Grows Stock Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 95.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,085,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 530,600 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned about 0.45% of Zillow Group worth $140,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the period. Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 12.7% during the first quarter. Element Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 4,878.7% during the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 19,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 28.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,149,000 after acquiring an additional 19,027 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 16.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,062,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on Z shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.25.

In other news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 839 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total value of $89,429.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,443.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 7,073 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.13, for a total value of $793,095.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,594.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473. 14.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:Z traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.22. 78,863 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,401,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $115.91.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). Zillow Group had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.41%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

