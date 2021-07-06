Third Point LLC Invests $45.40 Million in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $45,400,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 132,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 15,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 106,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.19. 2,033,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,754,258. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

