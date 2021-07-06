Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its position in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 32.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SuRo Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,122,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $1,295,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $1,066,000. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP increased its stake in SuRo Capital by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 568,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 56,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SuRo Capital alerts:

In other news, insider Robert S. Birch sold 62,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $977,530.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,055,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,103,208.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 122,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.78, for a total transaction of $1,812,781.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,515,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,179,030.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,233 shares of company stock worth $3,497,793 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SSSS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.42. 2,382 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,233. The stock has a market cap of $324.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.03. SuRo Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $16.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 11,106.87%. The business had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that SuRo Capital Corp. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This is a positive change from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 223.55%. SuRo Capital’s payout ratio is currently -1,234.57%.

SSSS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

SuRo Capital Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS).

Receive News & Ratings for SuRo Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SuRo Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.