Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Has $847,000 Position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 131.2% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 16.5% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 8.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after purchasing an additional 9,033 shares during the last quarter.

Get RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund alerts:

NYSE:RMI traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $23.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,488. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.92. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $24.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This is a positive change from RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%.

In other RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund news, Portfolio Manager Robert A. Dimella sold 6,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.32, for a total value of $157,270.08. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 8,256 shares in the company, valued at $192,529.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Featured Story: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI).

Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.