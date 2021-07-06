Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Sells 5,728 Shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY) by 26.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,728 shares during the period. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EVY. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 14,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of EVY stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,220. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by various industries such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, health care, hospital, industrial development revenue, insured-education, insured-escrowed/pre-refunded, insured-general obligations, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, water and sewer, senior living/life care, and transportation.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.