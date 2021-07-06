Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. Takes $173,000 Position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO)

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,254 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the first quarter worth $236,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 14.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 37,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $1,115,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period.

NYSE:EMO traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.60. 25,042 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,878. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.55. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.44%.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

