Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

OTCMKTS THRSF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

Thunderbird Resorts Company Profile

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates gaming venues in Nicaragua and Peru. It provides table and slot games, as well as sport books. The company also owns and manages a hotel. It operates a slot parlor, 5 casinos, 625 slots, and 147 table positions. The company operates Thunderbird Hotels, Fiesta Casino, Pharaohs Casinos, Salsa's Bar & Grill, Ring Side Sports Bar, Luckys Casino, Luxor Casino, Mystic Slot, and El Dorado brands.

