Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Thunderbird Resorts, Inc. (OTCMKTS:THRSF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the May 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
OTCMKTS THRSF opened at $0.05 on Tuesday. Thunderbird Resorts has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.
Thunderbird Resorts Company Profile
