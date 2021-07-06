Tornado Cash Hits One Day Volume of $3.10 Million (TORN)

Tornado Cash (CURRENCY:TORN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Tornado Cash has a market cap of $35.42 million and approximately $3.10 million worth of Tornado Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Tornado Cash has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. One Tornado Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $39.08 or 0.00115355 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00046549 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00134930 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00166428 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002998 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,921.95 or 1.00133526 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.13 or 0.00950901 BTC.

Tornado Cash Profile

Tornado Cash’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. Tornado Cash’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 906,367 coins. Tornado Cash’s official Twitter account is @TornadoCash

According to CryptoCompare, “Tornado Cash is completely decentralized, controlled and governed by its community. By acquiring TORN tokens, users can participate by voting on governance proposals and weighing in on the evolution of the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Tornado Cash

