Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $41.92 Consensus PT from Analysts

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.92.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$50.75 to C$54.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$32.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $28.85. The company had a trading volume of 19,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,800. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.97. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of $9.23 and a 52 week high of $29.13.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

