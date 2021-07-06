Towercrest Capital Management Sells 24,670 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Towercrest Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 212,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,670 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 17,138,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,002,000 after buying an additional 3,985,477 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,132,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,919,000 after buying an additional 1,006,917 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after buying an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,484,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,566,000 after buying an additional 1,338,348 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth $149,067,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.66. The stock had a trading volume of 44,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,835,429. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.31. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.