Towercrest Capital Management Sells 2,894 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Towercrest Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,894 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Towercrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Towercrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 60,228,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,454,000 after purchasing an additional 628,703 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,916,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,070,573,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058,460 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,324,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,298,000 after purchasing an additional 318,857 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,481,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,812,000 after purchasing an additional 266,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,326,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,349 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,719,280 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.89.

