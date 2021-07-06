Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.
