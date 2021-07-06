Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) Short Interest Update

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,100 shares, a growth of 21.4% from the May 31st total of 56,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days. Approximately 5.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

Shares of NYSE TCI opened at $32.50 on Tuesday. Transcontinental Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $35.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

See Also: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.