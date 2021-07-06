TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) & EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Head to Head Contrast

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EHang has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TransDigm Group has a beta of 1.63, meaning that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EHang and TransDigm Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 1 0 0 2.00 TransDigm Group 0 3 10 0 2.77

EHang currently has a consensus target price of $33.00, suggesting a potential downside of 18.46%. TransDigm Group has a consensus target price of $677.92, suggesting a potential upside of 2.49%. Given TransDigm Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TransDigm Group is more favorable than EHang.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EHang and TransDigm Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang $27.60 million 80.37 -$13.43 million ($0.24) -168.63 TransDigm Group $5.10 billion 7.11 $699.00 million $14.04 47.11

TransDigm Group has higher revenue and earnings than EHang. EHang is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TransDigm Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.7% of EHang shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.3% of TransDigm Group shares are held by institutional investors. 9.1% of TransDigm Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and TransDigm Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang -48.90% -30.32% -18.90% TransDigm Group 5.11% -13.26% 2.76%

Summary

TransDigm Group beats EHang on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, North America, East Asia, Europe, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems. This segment serves engine and power system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. The company's Airframe segment provides engineered latching and locking devices, engineered rods, engineered connectors and elastomer sealing solutions, cockpit security components and systems, cockpit displays, aircraft audio systems, lavatory components, seat belts and safety restraints, engineered and customized interior surfaces and related components, thermal protection and insulation products, lighting and control technology, and parachutes. This segment serves airframe manufacturers, cabin system and subsystem suppliers, airlines, third party maintenance suppliers, military buying agencies, and repair depots. Its Non-aviation segment offers headsets for high-noise, medium-noise, and dismounted applications; seat belts and safety restraints for ground transportation applications; hydraulic/electromechanical actuators and fuel valves for land based gas turbines; refueling systems for heavy equipment used in mining, construction, and other industries; and turbine controls for the energy and oil and gas markets. This segment serves off-road vehicle and subsystem suppliers, child restraint system suppliers, and satellite and space system suppliers; and manufacturers of heavy equipment. TransDigm Group Incorporated was founded in 1993 and is based in Cleveland, Ohio.

