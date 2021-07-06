Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) vs. NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Head to Head Review

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) and NI (NASDAQ:NODK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and NI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 3.71 $90.77 million $0.74 19.81 NI $306.36 million 1.34 $40.39 million N/A N/A

Trean Insurance Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NI.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.5% of NI shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of NI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Trean Insurance Group and NI, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 NI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Trean Insurance Group presently has a consensus target price of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 31.88%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than NI.

Profitability

This table compares Trean Insurance Group and NI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60% NI 16.21% 15.88% 8.61%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats NI on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc. underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard auto, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota. NI Holdings, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Nodak Mutual Group, Inc.

