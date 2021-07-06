TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its stake in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 462 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,130,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,825,000 after purchasing an additional 197,006 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,252,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 593.9% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,050,000 after purchasing an additional 228,917 shares during the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of TreeHouse Foods stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

NYSE:THS opened at $45.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TreeHouse Foods Profile

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.