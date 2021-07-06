Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 10,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Tronox by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Tronox by 0.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 218,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tronox by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TROX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tronox in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tronox presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Tronox news, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,904.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Sipho Abednego Nkosi sold 28,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $663,709.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,062.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 75,832 shares of company stock worth $1,729,816 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TROX opened at $22.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $24.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.66.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $845.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Tronox’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

