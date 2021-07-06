Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $209,000 Investment in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 34,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in CNO Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of CNO Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

In other CNO Financial Group news, Director Robert C. Greving sold 20,868 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $576,374.16. Also, CEO Gary C. Bhojwani sold 55,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $1,490,612.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,271 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,362.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNO opened at $23.74 on Tuesday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.04 and a 1 year high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.54.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a boost from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Article: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO).

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.