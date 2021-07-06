Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HII. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,161,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.29.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $211.97 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $214.86. The company has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.02. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $224.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In related news, Director Philip M. Bilden sold 15,809 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.60, for a total transaction of $3,440,038.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,374.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,434 shares of company stock worth $3,576,113. 2.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

