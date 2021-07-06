Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 28,153 Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 28,153 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.09% of Orion Energy Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,110 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OESX opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.88. Orion Energy Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.40 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $169.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 2.47.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.61. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 22.37%. Equities analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

OESX has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

Orion Energy Systems Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, installs, and implements energy management systems for commercial office and retail, exterior area lighting, and industrial applications in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion Engineered Systems, Orion Distribution Services, and Orion U.S.

