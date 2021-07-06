Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its holdings in shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) by 32.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,765 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Harrow Health were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 4.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,564,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,558,000 after acquiring an additional 71,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 9.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 31,433 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 17.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 23,850 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 2,047.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 23,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Harrow Health by 7.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 422,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 29,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. bought 11,262 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.32 per share, with a total value of $93,699.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Md Lindstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total value of $107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.98. Harrow Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $11.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $244.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.90.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). Harrow Health had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $15.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harrow Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Harrow Health in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Harrow Health from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business; and Visionology, a membership-based online eye health and medication platform. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

