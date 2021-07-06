Trexquant Investment LP Sells 1,111 Shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) by 42.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Zai Lab were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,865,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,724,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,731,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,837,000 after purchasing an additional 146,832 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,046,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,927,000 after purchasing an additional 22,963 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,489,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,570,000 after purchasing an additional 165,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Zai Lab by 405.2% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,348,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081,294 shares in the last quarter. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zai Lab stock opened at $175.90 on Tuesday. Zai Lab Limited has a 12 month low of $71.79 and a 12 month high of $193.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($1.78). The company had revenue of $20.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zai Lab Limited will post -5.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZLAB. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $192.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $165.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zai Lab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Zai Lab from $205.73 to $211.23 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zai Lab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.85.

In other Zai Lab news, CEO Ying Du sold 83,858 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.70, for a total transaction of $14,733,850.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of Zai Lab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.62, for a total value of $153,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,852 shares in the company, valued at $9,655,324.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 341,190 shares of company stock valued at $57,303,916. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zai Lab Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, licenses, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat oncology, autoimmune, and infectious diseases in China. The company offers ZEJULA for the treatment of breast cancer and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Optune, a cancer therapy to treat glioblastoma multiforme.

