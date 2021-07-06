Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

VTV opened at $138.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.69. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $97.63 and a 12-month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

