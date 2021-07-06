TRON (TRX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $681.21 Million

TRON (CURRENCY:TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. TRON has a market cap of $4.65 billion and $681.21 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0648 or 0.00000190 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRON has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000130 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000461 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001358 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 100,850,743,812 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,657,369 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for TRON is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling TRON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.