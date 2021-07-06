TrueDeck Price Up 6.3% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, TrueDeck has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TrueDeck has a market cap of $549,032.45 and approximately $15,280.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TrueDeck coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck (CRYPTO:TDP) is a coin. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 coins. The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck . The official website for TrueDeck is truedeck.io . TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueDeck is a Eos-based decentralized casino platform. With the help of smart-contracts and blockchain TrueDeck´s goal is to provide a truly transparent and cryptographically secured casino experience. TDP is an ERC20 compliant token that powers TrueDeck platform. “

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueDeck should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrueDeck using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

