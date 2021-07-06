Truist Securiti Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for ASGN in a report issued on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.31. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ASGN. Truist lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $94.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.92. ASGN has a 12 month low of $61.70 and a 12 month high of $110.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ASGN by 4,262.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in ASGN in the 1st quarter worth $274,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ASGN by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 1st quarter worth $543,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

