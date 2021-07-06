Truist Securiti Weighs in on Callon Petroleum’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPE)

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) – Truist Securiti raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Callon Petroleum in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.72. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Callon Petroleum’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.59. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 256.60%. The business had revenue of $359.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.87 million.

CPE has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Callon Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Callon Petroleum from $26.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Johnson Rice raised Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Shares of NYSE CPE opened at $57.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.02. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $60.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Callon Petroleum by 40.8% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Callon Petroleum in the first quarter worth about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $46,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $144,492 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 475.9 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 289.5 MMBbls oil, 541.6 Bcf of natural gas, and 96.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

