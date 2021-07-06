Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) Insider Les Wood Purchases 953 Shares

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW) insider Les Wood acquired 953 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 47 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £447.91 ($585.20).

Les Wood also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

On Wednesday, April 7th, Les Wood acquired 1,521 shares of Tullow Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share, for a total transaction of £456.30 ($596.16).

Shares of LON:TLW traded down GBX 2.64 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 57.48 ($0.75). 15,770,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,181,244. The firm has a market capitalization of £821.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.43. Tullow Oil plc has a 52-week low of GBX 13.42 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Tullow Oil from GBX 35 ($0.46) to GBX 45 ($0.59) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Tullow Oil from GBX 34 ($0.44) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.