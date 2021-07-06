Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.54

Tuniu Co. (NASDAQ:TOUR) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and traded as low as $2.19. Tuniu shares last traded at $2.23, with a volume of 397,087 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $289.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.54.

Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.81 million during the quarter. Tuniu had a negative return on equity of 60.74% and a negative net margin of 327.33%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuniu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Tuniu during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR)

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

