Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on TKC. TheStreet cut shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. stock opened at $4.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.70.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. (NYSE:TKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. had a net margin of 14.70% and a return on equity of 19.50%.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s previous annual dividend of $0.12. Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,815 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 12,952 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 14,864 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares during the last quarter. Discerene Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. in the 4th quarter worth about $3,466,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 87,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Turkcell Iletisim Hizmetleri A.S. provides digital services in Turkey, Ukraine, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Cyprus, Germany, and the Netherlands. It operates through two segments, Turkcell Turkey and Turkcell International. It offers voice, data, and video communication solutions to its individual and corporate customers; and broadband services.

