Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $448.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $479.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE TYL traded up $4.35 on Tuesday, hitting $468.78. 1,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,412. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $319.58 and a 52-week high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market cap of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $420.46.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Tyler Technologies’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.62, for a total value of $1,507,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,872,523.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 16,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.45, for a total transaction of $6,926,801.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 58,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,121,492.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,527 shares of company stock valued at $19,564,271 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 195.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,625,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $587,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,146 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 50.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,126,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $478,297,000 after buying an additional 375,633 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 717,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,655,000 after buying an additional 28,695 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 605,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,851,000 after buying an additional 27,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 537,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,072,000 after buying an additional 6,818 shares during the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

