Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Given New €60.60 Price Target at Barclays

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from €63.10 ($74.24) to €60.60 ($71.29) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on UBSFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ubisoft Entertainment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Ubisoft Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.80.

Shares of OTCMKTS:UBSFY opened at $14.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.27. Ubisoft Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

