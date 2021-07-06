UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 823,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,877 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of National Retail Properties worth $36,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 23.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,955,000 after buying an additional 61,130 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,054,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $376,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $520,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $47.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 8.09 and a quick ratio of 8.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.85. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 33.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

NNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price target on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Retail Properties from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.71.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

See Also: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.