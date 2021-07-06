UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $42.47 Million Stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 949,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,968 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.39% of Essential Utilities worth $42,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,063,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Essential Utilities by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,433,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,775,000 after acquiring an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter valued at $1,078,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 408,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Essential Utilities by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Separately, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.28 and a 52-week high of $49.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.97, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.06. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 23.27% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The company had revenue of $583.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.00 million. Equities analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

In other Essential Utilities news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at $3,375,775. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.