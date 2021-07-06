UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 14,759 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,759 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $39,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth $2,346,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 120,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,948,000 after buying an additional 54,778 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 2.8% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter valued at about $7,732,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 341,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,613,000 after purchasing an additional 22,493 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.38.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $62.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $64.78.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $455.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to reacquire up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

