UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 1,132 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its position in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 247,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,132 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $35,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Chart Industries by 77,936.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Chart Industries by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,254,000 after buying an additional 7,731 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Chart Industries by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,187,000 after buying an additional 9,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Chart Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $149.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.08. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.47 and a fifty-two week high of $167.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.62.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $288.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.68 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 28.47% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GTLS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.29.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

