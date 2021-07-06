UBS Group AG Acquires 6,050 Shares of Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,050 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Cellectis were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Cellectis by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,200,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after buying an additional 500,367 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 15.1% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 890,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,997,000 after purchasing an additional 116,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cellectis by 23.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 195,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,950,000 after purchasing an additional 36,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Cellectis by 174.9% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 162,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,281,000 after purchasing an additional 103,279 shares in the last quarter. 33.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $15.16 on Tuesday. Cellectis S.A. has a 1-year low of $14.18 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.82. The company has a quick ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $689.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 2.36.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 36.24% and a negative net margin of 200.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cellectis in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.25.

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

