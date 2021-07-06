UBS Group AG Has $1.60 Million Position in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD) by 1,348.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 407,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 379,150 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.16% of MannKind worth $1,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of MannKind in the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in MannKind during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MannKind in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,975,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,264,000 after buying an additional 319,869 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MannKind by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 67,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 6,560 shares during the period. 42.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MannKind alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNKD opened at $5.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.77 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MNKD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.58.

MannKind Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

Read More: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for MannKind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MannKind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.