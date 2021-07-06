UBS Group AG Purchases 8,405 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,405 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MIY. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,455 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $445,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 45,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares in the last quarter. 14.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MIY opened at $15.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.34. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $13.49 and a one year high of $16.00.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.056 per share. This represents a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

