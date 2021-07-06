UBS Group AG Sells 6,805 Shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,805 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Veritex were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Veritex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 47.2% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 176,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 56,439 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Veritex by 5.0% during the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 642,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,012,000 after purchasing an additional 30,714 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 51.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 252,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 86,137 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Veritex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 383,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VBTX stock opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.19 and a one year high of $37.99.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.55 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.84%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is 43.59%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

In other Veritex news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total value of $512,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 479,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,633.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,000 shares of company stock worth $2,459,050. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Veritex Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

