UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atrion during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 15.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 199 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Atrion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Atrion by 322.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 355 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Atrion stock opened at $603.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 35.74 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $614.58. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $567.00 and a 52 week high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.17 million for the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

