UBS Group AG Trims Holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

UBS Group AG reduced its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 91,843 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.08% of Service Properties Trust worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 71.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 22.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 539.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 28,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 24,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 17.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 572,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 83,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.49. Service Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $15.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

Separately, B. Riley raised their price objective on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Service Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

