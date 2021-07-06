Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Shares Sold by Kennedy Capital Management Inc.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,712 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,425 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.11% of Unifi worth $10,740,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Unifi by 283.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Unifi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Unifi news, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $625,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,817.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Bishop sold 27,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $704,104.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,848.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $1,379,774 in the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

NYSE:UFI opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.12. Unifi, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $178.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 1.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unifi, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Unifi Company Profile

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

