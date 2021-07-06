United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 19.1% in June

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the May 31st total of 2,830,000 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.35. United Bankshares has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $283.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.26 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Bankshares will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

UBSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UBSI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,073,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,280,000 after buying an additional 1,450,593 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,874,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,218,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,590,000 after purchasing an additional 224,850 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,972,000. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

