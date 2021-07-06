United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Given “Buy” Rating at Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on UUGRY. Morgan Stanley cut shares of United Utilities Group from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. HSBC lowered shares of United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut United Utilities Group from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

UUGRY opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28. The company has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.49. United Utilities Group has a 1 year low of $21.35 and a 1 year high of $29.60.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.2107 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is 105.44%.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 567 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

