Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of UMGP opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51.
Universal Media Group Company Profile
