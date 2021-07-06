Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Universal Media Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:UMGP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, an increase of 17.6% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 228,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UMGP opened at $0.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Universal Media Group has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $0.51.

Get Universal Media Group alerts:

Universal Media Group Company Profile

Universal Media Group Inc, a media company, produces and distributes media content worldwide. It produces On The Mike, a TV show that primarily include celebrity interviews, music concerts, and other events. The company was formerly known as Dalton Industries Inc and changed its name to Universal Media Group Inc in January 2016.

Read More: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.