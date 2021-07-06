Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ:UROY) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $3.70 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $3.60.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Uranium Royalty from C$3.15 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Uranium Royalty stock opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.97. The stock has a market cap of $235.08 million and a P/E ratio of -284.00. Uranium Royalty has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $3.81.

Uranium Royalty Corp. operates as a pure-play uranium royalty company. It acquires, accumulates, and manages a portfolio of geographically diversified uranium interests. The company has royalty interests in the Diabase project located in Saskatchewan, Canada; the Anderson project, the Slick Rock project, and the Workman Creek project; and the Langer Heinrich uranium project in Namibia.

